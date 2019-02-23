Venezuela: What will happen today?

23rd Saturday, February 2019 - 11:00 UTC Full article

At least 600,000 people are expected to be guided by Guaidó and other legislators who will make the trip to the Colombian-Venezuelan border to try to pass the aid

Guaidó has called it “the greatest mobilization in our history” and has assured that aid “will enter in any way.”

Venezuela will live a historic day this Saturday, February 23: thousands of people will gather at the borders of the country for a massive mobilization that expects to receive tons of humanitarian aid.

The event is promoted by the declared president in charge of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, and the countries that support him, headed by the United States, which has sent most of the aid, and Colombia, which has received and stored it.

In the Colombian border city of Cúcuta there is an estimated 600 tons of food, nutritional supplements, medicines and hygiene products. There was host the free concert “Venezuela Aid Live” this Friday, which sought to raise some US $ 100 million more in humanitarian aid and conglomerated more than 160,000 people 300 meters away from the border bridge of Tienditas, which was blocked by forces military officers of Chavez president Nicolás Maduro since mid-February.

The event is opposed by Maduro, who denies the humanitarian crisis in his country, the Armed Forces of Venezuela, and the countries that support him, including Cuba and Russia.

What will happen this Saturday in Venezuela?

There are three possible scenarios:

-Maduro allows humanitarian aid to enter Venezuela, which is a political victory for Guaidó and the opposition.

-Maduro does not allow aid between and his military and paramilitary forces brutally repress the opposition in another bloodshed.

-A breakdown of the military command line, by which sectors of the Armed Forces emerge, recognizing Guaidó as president and allowing humanitarian aid to enter.

The last thesis is based on the present discontent among the lower strata of the military sector. Venezuelan military specialist and director of the NGO Control Ciudadano (Citizen Control), Rocío San Miguel, says that in January alone there were 4,009 defections recognized by the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB) in an interview with El País.

Between January 23, the day that Guaidó was proclaimed president in charge of Venezuela, until now, there are more than 40 confirmed deaths of protesters in the country.

Next Monday, February 25, the vice president of the United States, Mike Pence, will travel to Colombia to negotiate the departure of Nicolás Maduro from power.