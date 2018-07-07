Argentine forensic team identifies soldier 93 buried in the Falklands

Andres Folch, 19, was among the first to land in the Falklands during the Argentine invasion and died at the end of the conflict when Stanley was recovered

Argentina's Human Rights Secretary confirmed on Thursday that another combatant, killed during the Falklands conflict and buried at the Argentine military cemetery in Darwin has been identified. This brings the total to 93. The 19 year old conscript, Andres Folch was born in the northern province of Tucuman but lived in the San Marin county of Buenos Aires province.

According to the reports, Folch was among the first to land in the Falklands during the Argentine invasion and died at the end of the conflict when Stanley was recovered by the UK Task Force on 14th June, ending the fighting.

His two sisters were informed of the identification process at the Centre Assisting Victims of Human Rights Violations, which also includes multidisciplinary teams to help and contain families in such painful situations.

“From the Secretary we are committed to continue with this humanitarian mission which is helping to close injuries and address pain, and at the same time give replies to the families of our heroes of the Malvinas”, said the official release.

This is the third combatant who recovers a name since last 26th March, when families of the original 90 identified remains travelled to the Falklands and participated in a ceremony in Darwin to honor their loved ones and replace black granite plaques which for 36 years read, 'Argentine soldier only known to God', with new ones with the full identification.

The March ceremony at the Argentine military cemetery in Darwin was the closing event of the humanitarian task undertaken by Argentina, UK and Falklands, with the leadership of the International Committee of the Red Cross, involving a team of experts in different disciplines.

The Argentine military cemetery at Darwin holds 121 graves with remains of 122 combatants of which 90 were identified following the ICRC humanitarian mission. Since then the Argentine forensic and anthropology team have managed to identify another three, taking the total number to 93.