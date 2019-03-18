Iranian couple caught in Argentina with fake Israeli passports

Police first thought the passports were stolen but numerous misspellings in Hebrew let both Argentine and Israeli officials realize the passports were forged

Argentine security officials say that an Iranian couple was arrested in Buenos Aires for travelling on fake Israeli passports. Local reports say a 27-year old man and a 30-year old woman were arrested on March 12, travelling on forged Israeli passports under the fake names of Netanel and Rivka Toledano. The couple travelled from Spain to Argentina.

Police first thought the passports were stolen but numerous misspellings in Hebrew let both Argentine and Israeli officials realize the passports were forged. Passports with the same serial numbers were reported stolen in the past.

In recent years many Iranians have been caught with fake or stolen Israeli passports. These cases have not been necessarily related to terrorism.

A report by a local channel news says that Argentine security is treating this incident as a suspected terrorism case.

March 17 is the anniversary of a devastating 1992 bomb attack on the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires, which left 29 dead and 242 injured.

Two years later, another bomb attack targeted a Jewish community center in the city, which left 85 people dead. Israel and many in Argentina and elsewhere believe Iran was behind the terror attacks.