Argentine court demands Florencia Kirchner's medical report; she is in Cuba allegedly suffering PTSD

28th Thursday, March 2019 - 07:15 UTC Full article

Cristina Fernandez said her daughter is in Cuba undergoing treatment for post traumatic stress disorder and lymphedema (swelling) in her legs

Despite publishing in Twitter the medical record of Florencia, the court considered it “incomplete”, and gave her solicitors a week to deliver the full record

Former president Cristina Fernandez daughter, Florencia Kirchner will return to Argentina once she has received her medical release and is capable of taking a plane, said the family's lawyer Carlos Beraldi.

“Currently she is no condition to return from Cuba where she is undergoing medical attention”, added Beraldi despite the fact an Argentine court has ordered Florencia to be back by April 4.

“We are very much surprised by the political exploitation of her condition”, underlined Beraldi who insisted Florencia is abiding by law and will comply with all the steps considered necessary by the court.

Last 21 March the Federal Oral Court which has the case involving the Kirchner family's hotels in Patagonia, gave Florencia a maximum of fifteen days to be back in Buenos Aires.

According to Cristina Fernandez her daughter is in Cuba undergoing treatment for post traumatic stress disorder and lymphedema (swelling) in her legs, as a result of the “judicial persecution she has been suffering”. The fifteen days deadline is April 4.

However despite mother Cristina publishing in her Twitter the medical record of Florencia, the court considered it “incomplete”, and gave her solicitors a week to deliver the full record and additional documentation.

Florencia as a member of the Kirchner family faces several charges related to the Hotesur and Los Sauces hotels in Calafate case, involving corruption, money laundering, illicit association and other crimes, and for which Cristina Fernandez and Maximo Kirchner must face an oral trial.

However since both are lawmakers, Senator and member of the Lower House, they have certain degree of immunity, but not Florencia Kirchner. She originally travelled to Cuba to participate in a cinema festival and conference, since she is a graduated film maker.