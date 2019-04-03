Argentina denies visas to Pakistan players attending a world championship

Pakistan futsal team on Sunday returned Lahore after being deported from Dubai after having stayed there for 24 hours en route to Argentina where the Green-shirts were scheduled to make their debut in the 12th World Futsal Championship which began on Sunday at Misiones.
“Yes we are at the airport in Lahore to receive our team. The team has been deported. The issue occurred due to a mistake from embassy of Argentina as it had not uploaded the details of visas of our side on the system,” Pakistan Futsal Federation’s secretary Malik Adnan said on Sunday.
“The ambassador of Argentina has accepted the mistake and he has been called by the foreign office tomorrow. But it will not help us as we missed the World Cup. Tomorrow we had to face Brazil in our opener,” Malik said.
He said that three players and one official who had reached Argentina via Doha had also been called back.“Our dream shattered as we were looking forward to this event for the last four years.
We qualified for the World Cup after India refused to play the qualifier against us.
Initially last year we had planned the qualifier in Islamabad and then it was shifted to Dubai but still India refused to field its team and so we were given World Cup ticket,” Adnan said.The event, which will last till April 7, is being contested among 16 teams from Oceania (1), America (6) Europe (6), Asia (2) and Africa (1).
This is another feat of Security Minister Patricia Bullrich, one of those in charge of deflecting the public attention to security topics away from the economy.Posted 2 hours ago 0
Looking to blame foreigners for the ills of the Argentine society, Bullrich has unleashed an offensive against people such as the Pakistani futsal team, a Lebanese family and others.
Off course, the strategy will fall flat and the economy will be THE topic in the next election campaign.