Guaidó after the strip of his immunity: “Nothing is going to stop us”; leaders ask for military intervention

3rd Wednesday, April 2019 - 19:15 UTC Full article

The president of the National Assembly reiterated the call to the streets that is scheduled for this Saturday, April 6, amid the power cuts and political crisis

María Corina Machado, expressed that it is necessary the prompt activation of Article 187, which raises “the use of Venezuelan military missions abroad or foreign in the country”

The ruling National Constituent Assembly (ANC) decided to withdraw parliamentary immunity to the opposition leader, President of the National Assembly (AN) and declared interim President of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, who affirmed that nothing will stop him by ensuring that “there is no need to respond to an organism that does not exist. ” Opposition leaders expect to activate an article of the constitution that allows the AN to authorize a foreign military intervention in the country in order to withdraw “illegitimate” President Nicolás Maduro.

The ANC, a body controlled solely by Chavismo, decided to withdraw the parliamentary immunity to Guaidó after the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ)'s request after declaring him in contempt. In addition, the criminal trial of the opposition leader was authorized.

Hours later, and during a press conference, Guaidó responded to the measure and said that nothing would stop him, adding that “we should not respond to an organization that does not exist.”

The president of the National Assembly (with an opposition majority) reiterated the call to the streets that is scheduled for this Saturday, April 6, in the midst of power cuts and water shortages in the country.

Some time later he reacted from his Twitter account: “If the regime dares to kidnap me and give a coup, we will act with force”. “We have already spoken with Presidents and Chancellors of the world, the usurpers do not want to prove the determination of the international community,” he added in another of his trills.

The national coordinator of the opposition movement Vente Venezuela (VV), María Corina Machado, said that the prompt activation of article 187, number 11, of the Venezuelan Constitution is necessary. It states that corresponds “to the National Assembly: Authorize the use of Venezuelan military missions abroad or foreign in the country.”

“Nicolás Maduro and his regime have declared war against us, and it is indeed a transnational conflict of criminal order,” the political leader said in a press conference on Wednesday, adding that what has happened in the last hours is the evidence of what they are willing to do to stay in power.

Blackouts consequences

The vice president of the government of Maduro, Delcy Rodriguez, announced on Wednesday that the National Electric Corporation (Corpoelec) will be “intervened” to carry out a process of restructuring and modernization in the face of constant power failures occurred in the country.

Maduro’s administration dismissed Energy Minister Luis Motta Dominguez this week.

In March, there were 5 massive blackouts that affected almost the entire country. The first one began on March 7 and left the country without electric service for at least five days.