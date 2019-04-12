Doctor finds four live small sweat bees living in a woman's eye lid

”I looked into the gap with a microscope and saw something black that looked like an insect leg,” Dr. Hong, an ophthalmology professor at the hospital stated at a news conference

A Taiwanese doctor removed four small sweat bees living inside a woman’s eye lid, and they were all still alive. The woman, who was reportedly identified as Ms. He, was apparently doing some work outside when the minuscule insects flew into her eyes. The bugs caused agony in He’s eye for hours until she finally received medical attention at a hospital in southern Taiwan.

She couldn’t completely close her eyes. ”I looked into the gap with a microscope and saw something black that looked like an insect leg,” Dr. Hong, an ophthalmology professor at the hospital stated at a news conference.

“I grabbed the leg and very slowly took one out, then I saw another one, and another and another. They were still intact and all alive.”

Sweat bees – also referred to as Halictidae – are around 3 to 4 millimeters in length. They can be brightly colored, metallic, or dark and their markings can vary from green to red to yellow, often with bands resembling those of honeybees.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, “one of the most noticeable traits of sweat bees is their attraction to a human’s perspiration,” which offers them moisture and is loaded with minerals.

Pictures of the sweat bees were shown on Taiwanese TV: Ms. He has since been discharged and is expected to make a full recovery.