Get our news on your inbox! x

Remember me Forgot password

MercoPress, en Español

Montevideo, April 13th 2019 - 08:14 UTC

Tourists are cashing in on Argentina’s economic woes

Friday, April 12th 2019 - 21:17 UTC
Full article 0 comments

International travelers are flocking to Argentina, taking advantage of the poorly performing peso to boost the value of their holiday spending money, according to latest data.

Bookings for March to May are ahead 11.2% compared to last year. For South America as a whole, bookings are ahead 5.8%.

In the preceding year to February, international arrivals in Argentina were up 3.9%, compared to 5.5% for the entire region.

Heading the list is Uruguay with bookings ahead 34.3% on last year, for travel between March and May. The UK is showing a strong 33.5% growth for the same period. (eTN)

Categories: Economy, Politics, Tourism, Argentina, Latin America, Uruguay.
Tags: Argentina, Argentina tourism, Argentine economy, Argentine Peso exchange.

Top Comments

Disclaimer & comment rules

No comments for this story

Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment.

﻿