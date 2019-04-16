Macron vows to rebuild the 850-year old Gothic Notre Dame cathedral

16th Tuesday, April 2019 - 09:20 UTC Full article

“We'll rebuild this cathedral all together and it's undoubtedly part of the French destiny and the project we'll have for the coming years,” said Mr. Macron.

“That's what the French expect [and] because it's what our history deserves,” he added, visibly emotional, calling it a “terrible tragedy”. Billionaire François-Henri Pinault, chairman and CEO of the Kering group has already pledged €100m (£86m; US$113m) towards rebuilding Notre-Dame “We had a chain of solidarity, especially in saving the works of art... [They] were able to be saved and put in a safe place,” said Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo Thousands of people gathered in the streets around the cathedral, observing the flames. Some could be seen weeping, while others sang hymns or said prayers.

French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to rebuild the medieval cathedral of Notre-Dame after a major fire partially destroyed the Paris landmark. Firefighters managed to save the 850-year-old Gothic building's main stone structure, including its two towers, but the spire and roof collapsed.

The fire was declared under control almost nine hours after it started. The cause is not yet clear but officials say it could be linked to extensive renovation works under way.

Paris prosecutor's office said it was currently being investigated as an accident. A firefighter was seriously injured while tackling the blaze.

Visiting the site on Monday night, Mr. Macron said the “worst had been avoided” with the preservation of the cathedral's main structure as he pledged to launch an international fundraising scheme for the reconstruction.

“We'll rebuild this cathedral all together and it's undoubtedly part of the French destiny and the project we'll have for the coming years,” said Mr. Macron.

“That's what the French expect [and] because it's what our history deserves,” he added, visibly emotional, calling it a “terrible tragedy”.

Billionaire François-Henri Pinault, chairman and CEO of the Kering group that owns the Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent fashion brands, has already pledged €100m (£86m; US$113m) towards rebuilding Notre-Dame, AFP news agency reports.

The French charity Fondation du Patrimoine is launching an international appeal for funds for the cathedral, a Unesco World Heritage site.

The fire started at around 18:30 (16:30 GMT) on Monday and quickly reached the roof of the cathedral, destroying its stained-glass windows and the wooden interior before toppling the spire.

Firefighters then spent hours working to prevent one of the iconic bell towers from collapsing. Search teams are now assessing the extent of the damage.

Sections of the building were under scaffolding as part of the renovations and 16 copper statues had been removed last week. Work began after cracks appeared in the stone, sparking fears the structure could become unstable

Mr. Macron said the cathedral was “for all French people”, including those who had never been there, and praised the “extreme courage” of the 500 firefighters involved in the operation.

Emergency teams managed to rescue valuable artwork and religious items, including what is said to be the crown of thorns worn by Jesus before his crucifixion, which were stored inside the cathedral built in the 12th and 13th centuries.

“We had a chain of solidarity, especially in saving the works of art... [They] were able to be saved and put in a safe place,” said Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo. “This is a tragedy for the whole world... Notre-Dame is the entire history of Paris.”

Historian Camille Pascal told French broadcaster BFMTV that “invaluable heritage” had been destroyed. “Happy and unfortunate events for centuries have been marked by the bells of Notre-Dame. We can be only horrified by what we see.”

Thousands of people gathered in the streets around the cathedral, observing the flames in silence. Some could be seen openly weeping, while others sang hymns or said prayers.

Several churches around Paris rang their bells in response to the blaze, which happened as Catholics celebrate Holy Week.

“Notre-Dame is burning, France is crying and the whole world, too. It is extremely emotional,” Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit said.

The Vatican expressed “shock and sadness” while UK Prime Minister Theresa May described the fire as “terrible”. UNESCO said it stood “at France's side to save and restore this priceless heritage” visited by almost 13 million visitors each year, more than the Eiffel Tower.

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel called the Notre-Dame a “symbol of French and European culture”.

US president Donald Trump said it was “horrible to watch” the fire and suggested that “flying water tankers” could be used to extinguish the blaze.

In an apparent response, the French Civil Security service said that was not an option as it might result in the collapse of the entire building.

Because of the fire, Mr. Macron cancelled a speech on TV in which he was due to address the street protests that have rocked France for months.