British Embassy in Argentina celebrated Queen Elizabeth II's birthday

26th Friday, April 2019 - 09:25 UTC Full article

Ambassador Kent during the interactive game that tested guests’ knowledge of British Embassy activities

The British Embassy in Argentina celebrated HM Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday at British Ambassador Mark Kent’s Residence. The celebration was attended by more than 800 guests, including several high-level national and provincial government representatives, legislators from different political parties, businesspersons, diplomats, academics, sportspeople, journalists, and members of the civil society.

During his speech, Ambassador Mark Kent introduced an innovative interactive game that tested guests’ knowledge of British Embassy activities. Using a virtual platform, guests were asked to answer on their cell phones different questions about visits to Argentina by British Prime Ministers, Argentine exports to the UK, the Beyond Plastic campaign and the Harry Potter fan event, among others.

The celebration also included two exhibitions that reflect the interaction of British and Argentine culture. At the entrance, guests were able to see a selection of photographs taken by British photographer Scarlet Page, daughter of musician Jimmy Page and a specialist in portraying rock starts like Paul McCartney or Charly García; and in one of the rooms, there was an exhibition of drawings by Argentine artist Costhanzo featuring icons of British culture like Sherlock Holmes, Queen or Monty Python.

During the event, guests were able to enjoy a number of musical pieces performed by the Salvation Army band as well as a selection of British music played by DJ Maxi Martina, host of the British Council’s weekly radio show, The Selector. Jenny Moule, a British Singer living in Buenos Aires, also sang for the guests.

The event was supported by several British companies, all of which had the opportunity to display their goods and services, marked by the British seal of quality.