Falklands receives an ambassador-promoter for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games

4th Saturday, May 2019 - 08:56 UTC Full article

The promotion for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games has reached the Falkland Islands, with a message of peace and invitation to attend the event. In effect towards the end of last season, Falkland Islands Holidays were asked by a partner tour operator - Beijing Up Travel - to accommodate a rather interesting visitor.

Mr. Cao Wenfeng, Ambassador for the Promotion of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games, was in Stanley for a few hours prior to sailing on to Antarctica.

Whilst ashore, Mr. Wenfeng wished to spread a message of peace and goodwill surrounding the premise of the 2022 Games to the people of the Falkland Islands.

As part of his role as Ambassador Mr. Wenfeng has spent the past four years travelling the globe inviting people to visit and immerse themselves in the exhilarating experience of the winter games.

The sheer scale of his globetrotting efforts can be seen on the Games flag which has been stamped wherever his travels have taken him; the Falklands actually feature twice thanks to a visit to Customs and Immigration and the Malvina House hotel.

With the able assistance of his interpreter (Mr. Cui Wei) Mr. Cao Wenfeng spent time disseminating his Olympics message with local media representatives in an effort to reach as many people island- wide as possible.

After a jam-packed couple of hours ashore, the party rejoined their vessel and were most appreciative to have had the opportunity to meet with a good cross section of the Falklands community. (Penguin News)