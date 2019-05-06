Guaidó considering asking Trump to launch a military intervention in Venezuela

6th Monday, May 2019 - 09:59 UTC Full article

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó has said he is considering asking the US to launch a military intervention in the embattled country. Speaking to the BBC's Nick Bryant, he said he would “evaluate all options” to oust President Nicolás Maduro.

Last week he launched a failed attempt to spark a military rebellion and force Mr. Maduro out of power. The president responded by delivering an address from an army base in Caracas, flanked by soldiers.

Mr Guaidó declared himself Venezuela's interim leader in January. As the head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, he invoked the constitution to assume an interim presidency, arguing that Mr. Maduro's re-election last year was illegitimate.

But Mr. Maduro - who is backed by Russia, China and the leaders of Venezuela's military - has refused to cede power. Mr. Guaidó has the support of more than 50 countries, including the US, UK and most Latin American nations - and he has told the BBC that US support for him has been “decisive”.

“I think President [Donald] Trump's position is very firm, which we appreciate, as does the entire world,” he said.

Asked whether he would like Mr. Trump and the US military to intervene, he responded it is “responsible to evaluate” the possibility of international intervention, adding: “I, as the president in charge of the national parliament, will evaluate all options if necessary.”

Mr Trump told reporters on Friday that he wasn't looking to get the US military involved in Venezuela. He said that in a call, Russian president Vladimir Putin had assured him that “he is not looking to get involved in Venezuela other than he'd like to see something positive happen for Venezuela”, before adding: “And I feel the same way.”

But Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had much stronger words for Russia on Sunday, telling the US broadcaster ABC that “the Russians must get out”. “It's very clear, we want the Russians out, we want the Iranians out, we want the Cubans out,” he said.

Mr. Guaidó denies that he has been defeated, telling the BBC that President Maduro “has been losing again and again”.

“I think the only one who really hurts himself is Maduro,” he said. “He has been losing again and again. He is increasingly weak, increasingly alone, and has no international support. On the contrary, we gain acceptance, support and future options.”

He also claims that it is “clearly visible that the armed forces no longer support Maduro”.