US President Donald Trump spoke with Argentina's leader Mauricio Macri on Wednesday and voiced support for the country's economic reforms, the White House said in a statement.
Trump and Macri “discussed important Argentine economic reform measures implemented by President Macri, and also discussed regional challenges,” a White House spokesman said in a statement.
“President Trump expressed strong support for President Macri's pro-growth economic agenda and the strides he has made in modernizing the Argentine economy.”
Macri, under pressure over a misfiring economy six months ahead of presidential elections, has implemented series unpopular austerity policies to try to restore stability in the face of soaring inflation, huge debt obligations and a currency crisis.
The measures came in exchange for a US$ 56 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund. An IMF team is currently in Buenos Aires to review the government's performance under the terms of the loan.
The nation's embattled center-right president is seeking agreement on a 10-point list of reforms with the country's main political and social leaders that includes maintaining fiscal stability, boosting exports and reducing taxes.
Inflation has reached 55% and the IMF estimates the economy will contract 1.2% this year, after falling 2.5% in 2018.
So, president Donald Trump is expressing support for poor president Mauricio Macri, who had no option but implementing “unpopular austerity policies” to try to “restore stability.”Posted 3 hours ago 0
Come on, MP. Surely there was a better story to reprint on the topic. The way the above story presents the issue, “a misfiring economy” is just happening, and misfortune makes this happen just six months before the election.
This is to misrepresent what's going on. Argentina surely had problems of its own in December 2015 when Macri took office.
From that moment on, however, everything went began going steadily downhill -- with the exception of 2017, when Macri and his merry gang spread some money around in time for the October election -- and ceased to do so the day after they got good results.
So, to say inflation has reached 55 per cent, that the economy will contract 1.2 per cent this year, and that it fell 2.5 per cent 2018 does not really give a complete picture of today's economy in Argentina.
What you have is a country where the productive sector is vanishing by the day, with thousands of enterprises, some 100-year-old, are letting go workers and closing down. This started with the small and medium-size ones, but today even large firms such as automobile production are also hurting.
No a government in public record has inflicted so much damage in such a short time as the self-named “best team of the last 50 years” has to Argentina.
It's Macri, and not one else, who has best worked to make Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner's vote intention numbers soar, with many former Macri voters now imploring CFK to make a quick comeback before Cambiemos does any more damage.
Life has such things. As Sun Tzu said two and a half millenniums ago: “wait by the river long enough -- the bodies of your enemies will float by.”