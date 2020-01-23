Filmus scheduled to discuss the Malvinas Question with C24 delegates and UN Secretary cabinet chief

Filmus will underline the importance of the Malvinas Question for president Alberto Fernandez and foreign minister Felipe Solá

Filmus is also scheduled to meet Maria Luiza Ribeiro Votti, cabinet chief of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres Antonio Guterres was entrusted in 2017 by UN General Assembly a good offices mission to have Argentina and UK resume Malvinas sovereignty negotiations

Argentina will reaffirm its legitimate and imprescriptible sovereignty rights over the South Atlantic Islands and its maritime spaces during a meeting on Thursday in New York with members of the United Nations Special Decolonization Committee, or C24, reads a release from the foreign and worship ministry.

Daniel Filmus, head of the Malvinas, Antarctica and South Atlantic Islands Secretariat will be making the presentation demanding that C24 resolutions be honored, particularly referred to Argentina/UK resumption of negotiations to find a peaceful and definitive solution to the sovereignty dispute. This takes place on the 187th year of Britain's “illegal” occupation of the Malvinas Islands

The release says it will also be an excellent opportunity for Filmus to underline the importance that president Alberto Fernandez and foreign minister Felipe Solá attribute to the Malvinas question. As the president said on his inaugural speech, “for the Argentine democracy there is no other path than diplomacy and peaceful means to make its demand valid”

Filmus is also scheduled to meet Maria Luiza Ribeiro Votti, cabinet chief of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, with whom he will reaffirm Argentina's interest in the good offices mission entrusted to Mr. Guterres by the UN General Assembly, with the purpose of having Argentina and the UK resume sovereignty negotiations referred to the Malvinas Question.

The C24 core table is made up of president, Grenada Ambassador Keisha McGuire and the ambassadors from Cuba, Indonesia, Sierra Leone and Syria. The C24 created in 1961 is intended to monitor and promote decolonization processes of non autonomous territories under the administration of colonial powers following on the mandate to end colonialism.

Finally the release indicates that the relevance of this body (UN General Assembly) was recognized by the International Court of Justice in The Hague in its Advisory Opinion referred to the Chagos archipelago, in which it underscored the significance of the General Assembly and its role in the decolonization process. The Hague court said that it is the UN General Assembly, and not the colonial power as UK insists in the Malvinas Question, which must indicate the way to end colonial situations following on the Charter of the United Nations.