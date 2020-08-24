Chilean Electoral Service will establish safety protocols for the October plebiscite

The Chilean congress passed a measure to ensure that safety protocols will be regulated at voting booths during the coming plebiscite this October. The measure states that the Electoral Service will dictate health safety rules regarding social distancing for voting throughout the country.

The Electoral Service will also have the power to implement stricter regulations in areas hard-hit by the pandemic.

The executive branch is expected to make a decision on the measure quickly in order to ensure that all protocols are ready by October.

The plebiscite, which was delayed in April due to the pandemic, will ask Chileans if they want a new constitution drafted by members of Congress or a committee made up of Senators and citizens. A second vote in April 2021 will include candidates for local and national elections, as well as a referendum on whether or not Chileans approve of the new constitution.

The plebiscite comes after months of protests against the government which began in 2019.