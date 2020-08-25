Argentina planning to a training aircraft, “Malvina” for the Air Force

Blueprint of the Malvina aircraft based on the model of a 204/15 project, which was suspended in 2016

Argentina Defense minister announced that the country will design and build a dual training purpose aircraft to be named IA-100 “Malvina” and will demand an initial investment of US$ 2,5 million.

Minister Agustín Rossi said it would be the first such project since another training aircraft, the IA-63 Pampa III in the nineties; funds will come from the Retirement and Military Pensions Institute.

“It is a creative and innovative initiative which constitutes a starting point for later financing other productive investments”, Rossi explained during a virtual meeting at the Ministry of Defense in Buenos Aires.

“We are launching this initiative at a special moment for the aeronautic industry, which is in deep crisis all over the world, but in Argentina we decided to bet strongly in this industry which is one of the most dynamic of the Defense industry”, added Rossi.

The minister underlined the significance of the name, “for an aircraft, Malvina, it is the name of a woman but it is also a homage to our Islands”

Rossi said that the Ministry of Defense is re-launching a 2015 program, Program IA-100 which was meant to help train Argentine air force pilots, and which had successfully included a technological simulator, that also helped to test materials and capacities.

The IA-100, developed in 2014/15 was a single engine, acrobatic two seats training aircraft, with the purpose of filling the needs of the civilian market and the military demand. However the project was suspended in 2016, but the new model will include more specific requirements from the Air Force, according to Defense sources. The Malvina will be built at the Argentine Aircraft Factory in Cordoba.

Also participating at the virtual meeting were, Defense Science, Technology and Industry Secretary, Daniela Castro; head of the Retirement and Pensions Fund, Guillermo Carmona; head of the Argentina Factory of Aircraft Mirta Irondo and the Air Force chief Brigadier Xavier Isaac.