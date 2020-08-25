Argentina planning to a training aircraft, “Malvina” for the Air Force

Argentina Defense minister announced that the country will design and build a dual training purpose aircraft to be named IA-100 “Malvina” and will demand an initial investment of US$ 2,5 million.
Minister Agustín Rossi said it would be the first such project since another training aircraft, the IA-63 Pampa III in the nineties; funds will come from the Retirement and Military Pensions Institute.
“It is a creative and innovative initiative which constitutes a starting point for later financing other productive investments”, Rossi explained during a virtual meeting at the Ministry of Defense in Buenos Aires.
“We are launching this initiative at a special moment for the aeronautic industry, which is in deep crisis all over the world, but in Argentina we decided to bet strongly in this industry which is one of the most dynamic of the Defense industry”, added Rossi.
The minister underlined the significance of the name, “for an aircraft, Malvina, it is the name of a woman but it is also a homage to our Islands”
Rossi said that the Ministry of Defense is re-launching a 2015 program, Program IA-100 which was meant to help train Argentine air force pilots, and which had successfully included a technological simulator, that also helped to test materials and capacities.
The IA-100, developed in 2014/15 was a single engine, acrobatic two seats training aircraft, with the purpose of filling the needs of the civilian market and the military demand. However the project was suspended in 2016, but the new model will include more specific requirements from the Air Force, according to Defense sources. The Malvina will be built at the Argentine Aircraft Factory in Cordoba.
Also participating at the virtual meeting were, Defense Science, Technology and Industry Secretary, Daniela Castro; head of the Retirement and Pensions Fund, Guillermo Carmona; head of the Argentina Factory of Aircraft Mirta Irondo and the Air Force chief Brigadier Xavier Isaac.
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
...an homage to whose islands?Posted 20 hours ago 0
The Argies would be better served by buying SIAI Marchettis, which already do all the things they are looking for. I believe they could get some bargains at the Belgian Air Force, who still operate about 30 of these..
Where is Malvina? Why not invest in a drone? Droning is we known to RG polictricans and sepoys like Mr Think? Are Matchbox involved?Posted 17 hours ago 0
LOLPosted 14 hours ago 0
This project, IA-100, has already proven not to be technologically, commercially, or economically viable.
Rossi is the typical Argentine politician who only knows how to make announcements. And it is better if the announcement has a nationalistic and emotional impact.
During the current year there is no a single purchase order issued by the FAA for Pampa III. Nor was any Pampas manufactured during the CFK presidency ...
Clearly, this PROJECT WILL NOT BE DONE.