Argentina notifies IMF of a request for a new fund arrangement

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, spoke with Argentina President Alberto Fernández on Wednesday, when conversations for a new credit arrangement were launched. The Managing Director made the following statement at the conclusion of the meeting:
“I had a very constructive and positive conversation with President Fernández today. We discussed the important challenges faced by Argentina, including in the context of the global pandemic, and the Argentine government’s priorities in the period ahead, in particular the need to reinvigorate the economy, while continuing to protect the most vulnerable. In this context, President Fernández notified me of the request by his government to start discussions on a new IMF-supported program.
“We look forward to deepening our dialogue on how we can best support the government’s efforts to manage the impact of the pandemic, jumpstart growth and job creation, and reduce poverty and unemployment while strengthening macroeconomic stability for the benefit of all Argentines. As I have said before, we stand ready to play our role, working with Minister Guzmán, BCRA Governor Pesce and their teams to support Argentina in these challenging times.”
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
Argentina is in a serious mess both from the increased covid pandemic and its debt situation. This is having serious repercussions on it's people who are falling deeper into poverty.Posted 12 hours ago 0
The country is not helping itself by continuing to try and rule what its neighbours can do in the world arena and the continued nonsensical claim to the sovereignty of the Falkland Islands.
Now they want to once again renegotiate a new debt repayment plan with the IMF.
Putting off the inevitable will not get Argentina back on track but making better relations with its neighbours will.
Trade is the only way that Argentina can recover and untill they stop being the bullies and start acting like good business neighbours this will not happen.
We sit on our tiny islands and watch the demise of this once great country and what would there situation be had they not tried to run their country with dictators.
They have very little time as a nation to get back on track because if they dont they will eventually fail as a country which will cause even more instability in the region.