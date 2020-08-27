Argentina notifies IMF of a request for a new fund arrangement

27th Thursday, August 2020 - 08:43 UTC Full article

“I had a very constructive and positive conversation with President Fernández today,” Kristalina Georgieva said

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, spoke with Argentina President Alberto Fernández on Wednesday, when conversations for a new credit arrangement were launched. The Managing Director made the following statement at the conclusion of the meeting:

“I had a very constructive and positive conversation with President Fernández today. We discussed the important challenges faced by Argentina, including in the context of the global pandemic, and the Argentine government’s priorities in the period ahead, in particular the need to reinvigorate the economy, while continuing to protect the most vulnerable. In this context, President Fernández notified me of the request by his government to start discussions on a new IMF-supported program.

“We look forward to deepening our dialogue on how we can best support the government’s efforts to manage the impact of the pandemic, jumpstart growth and job creation, and reduce poverty and unemployment while strengthening macroeconomic stability for the benefit of all Argentines. As I have said before, we stand ready to play our role, working with Minister Guzmán, BCRA Governor Pesce and their teams to support Argentina in these challenging times.”