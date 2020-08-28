Funds for the Falkland Islands Museum and for paving an MPA road tract

Falkland Islands members of the elected Legislative Assembly have approved financial support for the Falkland Islands Museum and National Trust to bring forward the build program for the Lookout Gallery and Exhibition Hall.

At a meeting earlier this week of the Standing Finance Committee, MLAs approved a loan facility of up to £500,000 and future discussions about funding FIM&NT from /within the Covid-19 support facility that had already been approved. Former museum manager MLA Leona Roberts said she was pleased and that it would have been “a great shame” if the project had been affected.

SFC Chair Roger Spink called the decision “part of planning for the future.”

MLAs also agreed at SFC to fund a decision by Executive Council to tarmac more of the MPA Road this season than originally planned. £2 million of already budgeted spending will now be brought forward into the current financial year.

SFC Chair Roger Spink told the meeting that the new tarmac will be laid up to the existing tarmac at Fitzroy River and that, when that work is done, there will be tarmac all the way from Stanley to beyond Fitzroy Ridge. (Penguin News)