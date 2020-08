Rio do Janeiro governor removed from office for alleged corruption

The court ruling suspends Witzel, 52, from office for at least 180 days as authorities investigate claims he took 274.2 million Reais (US$50 million) in kickbacks.

Brazil's High Court of Justice removed Rio de Janeiro Governor Wilson Witzel from office on Friday, as police raided his official residence in a probe into accusations he stole emergency funds to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The raids also targeted the far-right governor's wife and inner circle. Among those arrested was Pastor Everaldo, an evangelical preacher and leader of Witzel's Christian Social Party (PSC).

Helicopters circled over the stately governor's residence, Laranjeiras Palace, starting at dawn as federal police executed a sweeping series of search and seizure orders and arrest warrants.

Prosecutors say Witzel, an erstwhile ally of President Jair Bolsonaro, set up a slush fund for bribes as soon as he took office in January 2019. The investigation is mainly focused on allegations his administration stole emergency funds for field hospitals, ventilators and medicine to fight the new coronavirus.

“This criminal organization acted and continues acting to embezzle and launder funds in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, sacrificing the health and even lives of millions of people,” Justice Benedito Goncalves wrote in his ruling.

The full 15-judge court is due to take up the case next Wednesday. Witzel vowed to fight the decision “by any means necessary.”

Rio is second only to Sao Paulo in infections and deaths from the virus in Brazil, which is in turn the country hit second-hardest in the world, after the United States, with nearly 3.8 million cases and 120,000 people dead.

Allegations of massive corruption in Rio have swirled since the start of the pandemic.