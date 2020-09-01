Argentine president would like Messi to finish his career in Newell's Old Boys

“You're in all of our hearts and we've never been able to watch you play in our country,” president Fernandez told C5N.

Argentine president Alberto Fernandez has urged Lionel Messi to finish his career in his home country. The Barcelona forward spent several years in the academy at Newell's Old Boys in Rosario before moving to Europe as a teenager.

“Gives us the pleasure of coming to finish your career at Newell's Old Boys, which is your club. If he doesn't retire at Barcelona, he has to retire at Newell's like Marcelo Bielsa.”

Fernandez, an Argentinos Junors fan, was also asked to choose between Messi and Maradona.

“Maradona's great merit is that it was him against the world,” the president responded.

“I've never seen a player like Maradona. I have deep admiration for Maradona - more than I have for Messi, to be honest, because he came through at Argentinos”.

“And also because I watched him play alone against the world. He was a type of gladiator, with incredible strength.”