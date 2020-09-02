Paraguayan wheat exports drop 42% in July because of stricter controls in Brazil

2nd Wednesday, September 2020 - 08:20 UTC Full article

Exports of Paraguayan wheat to Brazil dropped from 464,005 tons to 267.949 tons during July

The Paraguayan Chamber of Cereals and Oilseed exporters and traders, Capeco reported that the country's exports fell by 42.2% in July, with 267,949 tons, compared to 464,005 tons shipped in the previous month. This represents a drop of about 196,056 tons month-on-month.

According to Capeco’s foreign trade advisor, Sonia Tomassone, wheat and corn exports are being affected by problems at the border due to strict controls that considerably delay goods from being released for export to Brazil. Nevertheless Brazil is the main destination for Paraguay's wheat, with 99% of the total, followed by Bolivia and Vietnam, which together take a 1% share of Paraguayan cereal exports.

The ranking of the largest Paraguayan wheat exporters is led by the companies TransAgro and Agrofértil, which each hold a 12% stake, followed by Nativa (11%), Coopasam (8%), Unexpa (5%), Cooperativa Pindó ( 5%), ADM (5%), Asepsa (5%), Inversiones Agrícola (2%) and other operators (26%).