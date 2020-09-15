Picardo reiterates ‘not an inch’ of Gibraltar will be given away during Brexit negotiations

The Government of Gibraltar warns over media speculation arising from reports in the Spanish press, as Gibraltar enters the final stages of Brexit negotiations before the December deadline.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, asks people to ignore the traditional claims for sovereignty made by Spain and to trust the Government of Gibraltar to deliver, even in the midst of a pandemic.

The Chief Minister added: “We’re also in the thick of the negotiations before the end of the year on Brexit, and as I said on National Day, this is an area where the Government of Gibraltar, led by me, will give not an inch.

“You’re reading stuff in Spanish newspapers, in some European papers, which is inspired by Spanish newspapers, which puts in the Spanish version of events, the Spanish claims, what they want. Absolutely ignore those.

“We will never agree to anything that dilutes British sovereignty, jurisdiction or control over Gibraltar in the negotiations. We are tough, we are the hawks. We will not allow them to get anything past us.

“Please do not fall into the trap that some people are falling for on social media, of believing the Spanish version of events. Believe your Government, we are here to fight for our Gibraltar, to defend our Gibraltar, and remember the Hawks are in government now”.