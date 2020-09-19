Falklands donates £5,000 for a Chilean NGO which works with homeless people

MLA Barry Elsby said Falklands has very strong links with Chile, and we wanted to play our part in supporting our neighbours as they continue to deal with the effects of the Coronavirus

The Falkland Islands Government confirmed that, as part of its efforts to contribute to the worldwide Coronavirus relief response, it is making a donation of £5,000 to Fundación Gente de la Calle, (Homeless), based in Santiago, Chile.

Fundación Gente de la Calle is a not-for-profit association, founded in 1994, which works with homeless people, providing them with basic necessities and assisting them to access health, social and financial services. They offer help and support every day of the year for those most in need and this support is even more important during this pandemic. Their mission is to eradicate homelessness and they operate according to the values of inclusion, justice, respect, empathy and fellowship.

MLA Barry Elsby, Deputy Chair of the Legislative Assembly, said of the donation: “The COVID-19 pandemic is a crisis that requires an urgent response from every part of global society. The Falkland Islands has very strong links with Chile, which is why we wanted to play our part in supporting our neighbours as they continue to deal with the effects of the Coronavirus. Fundación Gente de la Calle does incredibly important work to help tackle the problems that people living on the street face on a daily basis.

“We hope that our contribution will go some way to helping them continue to make a big difference to the lives of those most in need. Also, despite the challenging time that the world is going through, we shouldn’t overlook the opportunity to commemorate and celebrate landmark events, so I would like to wish our neighbours a very happy Chilean Independence Day.”

To find out more about Fundación Gente de la Calle, visit www.gentedelacalle.cl