Bolsonaro government announces new minimum income program, to replace Lula's Bolsa Familia

1st Thursday, October 2020 - 09:01 UTC Full article

The proposed program would replace Bolsa Familia, the successful flagship welfare program of former Workers Party president Lula da Silva.

Brazil's government detailed how it would pay for a new minimum income program called Renda Cidada, with President Jair Bolsonaro and Economy Minister Paulo Guedes still pledging to honor the country's spending cap and fiscal rules.

The proposed program would replace Bolsa Familia, the successful flagship welfare program of former Workers Party president Lula da Silva, which pays women a stipend on the condition that they send their children to school and has been credited with reducing poverty in Brazil.

Renda Cidada, which translates as “Citizen Income,” would draw from funds already dedicated to Bolsa Familia, as well as from an education fund called Fundeb, said Senator Márcio Bittar, speaking on the sidelines of a meeting between top officials at Bolsonaro's official residence.

At the same meeting, Guedes said the aim was for the new program to begin on Jan. 1, just as emergency pandemic payments to the poor are set to end.

While Bolsonaro had previously given free rein to Guedes on economic policy, the president's backing of big spending to support the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic has led to tensions with Guedes, who favors fiscal discipline.

Renda Cidada is a new version of a planned social welfare program called Renda Brasil that Bolsonaro cancelled earlier this month after it received waves of bad press over a two-year freeze on pensions and payments for disabled people. Guedes said the policy had been misrepresented and he had never called on cuts for the poor, sick or vulnerable.