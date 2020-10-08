Falklands reports no coronavirus positive cases in 165 days, and 2,682 swab tests

8th Thursday, October 2020 - 09:00 UTC Full article

Falklands now have three types of swab testing in order to better protect the entire community

The Falkland Islands government reported on Wednesday that 2,682 swab tests have been completed with no coronavirus positive results in 165 days. The population of the Falklands is estimated at 3,600.

Falklands now have three types of swab testing in order to better protect the entire community. People will be familiar with symptomatic swabbing, which is offered to people with flu-like symptoms and taken on day two or three after symptoms appear.

There is also surveillance swabbing, in particular for individuals who frequently interact with the public – such as health and social services, retail and hospitality. Companies or individuals who wish to undertake surveillance swabbing, email request to: surveillance@kemh.gov.fk

Finally quarantine swabbing has been recently introduced. This entails an initial call from KEMH on arrival in the Islands to arrange for three swabs to be taken 48-72 hours after landing then again on days 7 and 13. The negative results ensure the individual is in the best position to come out of quarantine. If sharing accommodation with other people, they will also be offered the opportunity to be swabbed on days 7 and 13.

Quarantine swabbing is not mandatory, but it is hoped that people will engage with the program in order to assure themselves that they are not infected with Covid-19, whether they display the symptoms or not.

Swabbing is a vital tool in helping to keep everyone safe, in particular high-risk individuals. It is also the main way in which we can reassure ourselves that we are free of Covid-19.