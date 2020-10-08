World Medical Association General Assembly will be a virtual meeting

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the World Medical Association’s annual General Assembly this year will be a virtual meeting from October 26 to 30.

The program of the meeting will be: Monday 26 October-Thursday 29 October: Committee and Council meetings

Friday 30 October: General Assembly



A virtual press conference will be held at 15:30 (CET) on Thursday 29 October, when WMA leaders will talk about the debates held in Council and in particular the worldwide pandemic. Journalists wishing to take part are invited to register for the event.

The virtual Assembly sessions on Friday 30 October will also be open to the media. Dr. David Barbe, a family physician from Missouri, USA and a former President of the American Medical Association, will be installed as President for 2020-21, and delegates will discuss and vote on several policy documents.

Issues on the Assembly agenda on Friday include a reflection of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of pseudoscience and pseudotherapies, the health risks of counterfeit medicines, the increase in medical liability claims and the threat to the patient doctor relationship.