Icebreaker “donation” for Argentina? Australia's “Aurora Australis”?

According to reports in the Argentine media next November the Australian flagged icebreaker Aurora Australis will be docking in Ushuaia, Tierra del Fuego, and then head for Buenos Aires where, allegedly, she will be incorporated to the Argentine navy fleet and will be participating next to ARA Almirante Irizar in the 2020/21 Antarctica campaign.
Apparently the Australian icebreaker currently docked in Hobart will travel to Ushuaia with a Wallaby crew and from then on will be replaced by Argentines, who will complete the trip to Buenos Aires. The Tierra del Fuego media suggests the icebreaker will be donated to Argentina, although this depends on P&O Maritime Services that actually own the vessel.
Last August when the Argentine defense minister, Agustín Rossi went to Congress to report on equipment for the Navy he revealed there was an offer of an icebreaker, to be delivered immediately and as a “donation”. The RVS Aurora Australis is thirty years old, specially designed for the Australian Antarctic Division and built at the Carrington Slipways in New South Wales. She is 90 meters long, has two Wärtsilä engines, in manned by a crew of 24 and can carry 116 researchers and explorers.
Since Argentina lost the “Bahia Paraiso” in 1989 after colliding with an iceberg, it never again was able to have a support vessel for its own ARA Almirante Irizar.
Australia meantime is preparing to receive its new state of the art 20,000 ton icebreaker, named Nuyima, under construction in Romania, at a cost of some US$ 700 million. Nuyina is the aboriginal name for the aurora, Southern lights, and was chosen in a national contest among Australian children. The new vessel is 160 meters long.
It is nice to see that Argentina's economic conditions are fully understood internationally.Posted 13 hours ago +3
Australia realized that if they sold the vessel to Argentina they would have just spent more money than necessary trying to get any payment made. On the other hand by giving the vessel they look generous and caring in the worlds eyes and don't have to worry about further costs. That is until the ship breaks down as nobody in the new crew will think about maintenance.
Mr. MarkWhelan....Posted 11 hours ago -2
Please allow me to complement and add on your “kind” comment from above...
It is indeed nice to see that Argentina's economic conditions are fully understood internationally. Australia got a couple of million A$ from Argieland to make all the necessary maintenance to insure her safe voyage to Ushuaia with her Aussie crew. A very generous deal for us Argies notwithstanding..., and they don't have to worry about further costs. That is until the ship eventually breaks down as most of the current Commanders of our Armed Farces have a respect for the lifes of their subordinates comparable to that of the Engrish Armed Farces Commanders had for the lifes of their subordinates during the Great War...
Luckily some of us civilians taking more and more control will surely THINK about maintenance...
Capisce...?
Just for the record...:Posted 15 hours ago -3
The “Bahia Paraiso” did NOT collide with an iceberg in 1989...
The “Bahia Paraiso” did run aground in 1989...
Check your sources..., MercoPress..
You don't want to come across as lackadaisical as that turnipy Argie navy captain that sailed her into well chartered dangerous waters..., do you...?
Ps...:
Thanks Australia...