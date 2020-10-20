One hour-virus test for passengers flying out of UK, reports The Times

20th Tuesday, October 2020

Testing will begin initially for travelers going to Hong Kong and Italy. According to the report, passengers require to book in advance at a cost of 80 pounds (US$103).

Passengers will undergo a one-hour coronavirus test before flying out of the United Kingdom under plans to open up international travel, The Times reported on Tuesday. Rapid tests will be introduced from Tuesday at Heathrow Airport to allow travelers to enter countries where a negative COVID-19 test result is needed to skip quarantine, the newspaper said.

Aviation services firms Collinson and Swissport have set up rapid testing facilities for outbound passengers at Heathrow, the newspaper said.

The testing facilities will initially be open for four weeks and could be extended depending on passenger demand, the report added.

Airlines including British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and Cathay Pacific are among the first to be offering the facility to passengers in Terminals 2 and 5, Financial Times reported.

Last week, Britain's transport minister Grant Shapps said his coronavirus testing plans would get more people flying in the months ahead.