Argentina extends social welfare coverage to one million more children

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on Thursday signed a decree that extends social welfare coverage to one million more children and teenagers.
The government is allocating Universal Child Allowance, which amounts to 30 billion pesos (some US$ 383 million), to expand the program. The allowance contributes 3,540 Pesos (some US$ 45) per child to needy households.
When the plan was first launched 11 years ago, “it was something revolutionary in social security in Argentina. It marked the first time that a plan was universalized to protect the most vulnerable children, and that plan has worked very well, reaching those who need it the most,” said president Fernandez.
The program currently covers 4 million minors up to 18 years of age whose mother or father is unemployed, or doing informal jobs, or belongs to vulnerable groups.
Bravo Argentina, leading the world in compassionate socialist governance. Now is the time to take it a step further and implement a free basic income for all Argentines.Posted 11 hours ago 0