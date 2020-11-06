Falkland Islands fly the flag for self-determination

6th Friday, November 2020 - 09:48 UTC Full article

The Falklands' flag flying at Gilbert House, seat of the elected government of the Islands

The Falkland Islands Government notes the Government of Argentina’s latest attempt to twist history in favor of their claim over our sovereignty. By marking the raising of their flag in the Falkland Islands, they only highlight the flaws in their interpretation of the history of our home.

Our own flag commemorates the first sighting of the Falkland Islands by the crew of the English ship Desire, commanded by Captain John Davis, in 1592. This ship is also referenced in our Islands’ motto ‘Desire the Right’ which reflects the spirit of our culture, which is founded on democracy and fairness.

November is a significant month in the history of the Falkland Islands, as on 24 November 1849, the Convention of Settlement was signed by the British and Argentine governments. This peace treaty effectively resolved all disputes between both countries, stating: ‘Under this Convention perfect friendship between Her Britannic Majesty's Government and the Government of the Confederation, is restored to its former state of good understanding and cordiality’. Following this, successive Argentine Presidents no longer referred to any dispute concerning Falkland Islands sovereignty in their annual address to Congress. The next time it was mentioned was by Juan Peron in 1941, prior to first becoming President in 1946, and almost 100 years after the dispute was settled.

Whichever parliamentary bills the current Government of Argentina choses to pass in an attempt to advance their claim over the Falkland Islands, none can rewrite or overwrite the evidence of history. We remain a diverse, resilient and peaceful community that has prospered over time, thanks to the pioneering efforts of the people who travelled here from across the globe to make this special place their home. We are not a supplanted population, but one built on the hard work of the migrants who came to our shores. We are not an isolated enclave at the tip of South America, but a strong, self-determined democracy unequivocally clear about our identity and the flag that represents us.