Vehicle sales in Brazil climbing with October the best month of the year

6th Friday, November 2020 - 09:13 UTC Full article

In October, 215,053 units were sold compared to 207,710 in September, for a total of 1,589,339 units this year

New vehicle sales in Brazil during October rose 3.54% compared to September, registering the highest volume of the year, the National Federation of Motor Vehicle Dealers (Fenabrave) said.

“The month of October is so far the one that registers the record of the year, a year with the impact of the pandemic. Customers are more confident and making purchase decisions due to more credit offers,” the president of Fenabrave, Alarico Assumpcao Junior, said.

In October, 215,053 units were sold compared to 207,710 in September, for a total of 1,589,339 units this year, a decrease of 30.38% compared to the January-October 2019 period, when 2,282,804 units were sold.

According to the Fenabrave, a year-on-year comparison shows a 15.11% drop in sales, since 253,340 units were sold in October 2019, including cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks and buses.

The brands that dominated the market in October were Fiat, with 18.67% of total sales, Volkswagen (16.71%), General Motors (16.60%) and Hyundai (8.31%)