Magallanes Region, extreme south of Chile, has the largest rate of Covid-19 positive cases

Magallanes in the extreme south of Chile is the country's region with the largest rate of Covid-19 positive cases, according to the latest official data. On Sunday 108 new contagion cases were reported, 44 of which of random swabbing in the region mainly in the capital Punta Arenas.

Another issue of special concern in the number of deaths, 167, from coronavirus, plus another 53, highly suspicious of having contracted the virus, which would mean Magallanes had 216 deaths linked to the pandemic. Likewise the region has the third highest Covid-19 death rate in Chile.

The latest report also indicates that 51 patients remain hospitalized at the Magallanes Clinical Hospital in Punta Arenas with Covid-19 of which 18 are under intensive care, and 15 are connected to mechanical respirators and in critical risk.

Local authorities also referred to quarantine compliance surveying numbers, the latest figure provided on Friday said that 451 inspections were completed of which three were discovered in infringement, and will be subject to administrative and criminal actions. So far Magallanes sanitary authorities have done 50.898 inspections with 427 found in breach of the quarantine and social distancing rules.