Falklands' MLA Barkman at the virtual annual JMC between UK ministers and Overseas Territories governments

24th Tuesday, November 2020 - 07:49 UTC Full article

Baroness Sugg tweeted that 2020 has thrown challenges at the UK and Overseas Territories, “and we faced them together”

MLA Barkam said she is proud to represent the Falklands for the third time at the JMC, and first virtual meeting

The annual Joint Ministerial Council (JMC) between the United Kingdom Government and the Governments of the Overseas Territories is taking place virtually this week with the involvement of lawmaker MLA Teslyn Barkman in representation of the Falkland Islands.

The last JMC Overseas Territories was held in 2018. The 2019 session was initially postponed by the UK general election and the rescheduled session was called off in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This week the meetings started on Monday, 23 November and will end on Thursday.

In her opening speech, Minister for the Overseas Territories, Baroness Sugg tweeted that 2020 has thrown challenges at the UK and Overseas Territories, :“and we faced them together”. “From Covid 19 support to demining the Falklands and protecting marine life in Tristan da Cunha, we're stronger together”. We discussed these issues and more at Day 1 of the Joint Ministerial Council.

A couple of weeks ago MLA Barkman has anticipated that following talks with Baroness Sugg the agenda for the JMC would include economic resilience and opportunities, security, Global Britain, maritime and environment issues.

MLA Barkam said she was proud to represent the Falklands for the third time at the JMC, and first virtual meeting. ”Great discussion today (Monday) with thanks to colleagues across the Overseas Territories and Baroness Sugg and minister Wendy Morton”.

The annual JMC brings together political leaders from the Overseas Territories and UK Ministers. It is hosted by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Secretary.