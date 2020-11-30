Maradona's personal doctor under investigation for alleged manslaughter

Police raided Leopoldo Luque's office and home on Sunday in search of evidence of possible professional negligence, according to images broadcast on television

Diego Maradona's doctor is under investigation for manslaughter four days after the football idol died of a heart attack at his home, the Argentinean news agency Telam reported on Sunday.

Police raided Leopoldo Luque's office and home on Sunday in search of evidence of possible professional negligence, according to images broadcast on television and judicial sources cited by the Argentine agency.

“Due to evidence that has been gathered, it was considered necessary to request searches of the home and office of Dr Leopoldo Luque...the searches were authorized by the intervening Judge of Guarantees and are being carried out at this time”, said the San Isidro Public Prosecutor's Office in a statement, quoted by Telam.

The investigation was reportedly triggered by statements by Maradona's three daughters Dalma, Gianinna and Jana about how the former footballer's heart condition was handled.

Luque told reporters after the searches that he had given investigators all of the records of his treatment of Maradona, as well as computers, hard drives and cell-phones.

Weeping at times, he insisted he defended his treatment of the troubled soccer star, who died last Wednesday following a November 3 brain operation.

“I know what I did. I know how I did it...I am absolutely sure that what I did the best for Diego, the best I could,” Luque said. He added that he was not Maradona's chief physician, but part of a medical team.

The Argentine government announced an official three day mourning period following the death of Diego Maradona, who is considered by many to be the greatest footballer of all time.