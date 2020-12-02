CDC new guidance cuts quarantine time to seven days for Covid-19 negative tests

At present, CDC guidelines for people who have been exposed is to “stay home for 14 days after your last contact with a person who has Covid-19.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) told President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force on Tuesday that its new guidance would cut quarantine time for individuals exposed to the virus by as much as half.

The new recommended quarantine would be seven days for those who test negative after exposure to Covid-19, and 10 days for those who do not take a test, said the people, who were granted anonymity to discuss information that has not been made public.

The CDC's new guidance was reported earlier Tuesday by the New York Times.

Over the weekend, members of the task force appeared on several news programs to promise a swift rollout of coronavirus vaccines by the end of the year.