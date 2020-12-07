Falklands's FIGAS expands fleet with the delivery of Islander VP-FMC

After a long journery the new FIGAS plane landed at Stanley Airport (Pic by Chris Locke)

The Falkland Islands Government Air Service has taken delivery of a brand new BN2B-26 Islander – registration VP-FMC – to add to its existing fleet. This the first new aircraft that the government has purchased in 30 years and represents a significant investment in FIGAS’ expanding operations.

Although there will not be international tourists visiting the Islands for the coming summer season, due to the TRIP stimulus scheme, FIGAS is seeing increased bookings for domestic tourism. The addition of this aircraft will help ensure increased capacity for local travellers as well as existing freight and mail transportation.

VP-FMC was accepted by FIGAS at Britten-Norman in November 2020. Beginning its journey in Hampshire in the UK, the aircraft was flown by a solo pilot through Iceland, Greenland, Canada, the USA, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Peru, Chile and then on to the Falkland Islands.

MLA Mark Pollard, deputy portfolio holder for Development and Commercial Services, said: “I am delighted that we have been able to welcome this new Islander to the Falkland Islands. 2020 has been a challenging year, but the arrival of this aircraft is an amazing accomplishment, which could not have been done without the hard work of so many people, in particular FIGAS Manager, Morgan Goss, who I know has gone above and beyond to ensure safe delivery of VP-FMC. The aircraft is a welcome addition to the fleet and I look forward to it seeing it become a familiar feature across the Falklands skies.”

Grahame Stone, Commercial Director at Britten-Norman, commented: “With such varied roles, FIGAS really put our Islanders through their paces. Britten-Norman is incredibly proud to be part of the Falkland Islands community. I am thrilled we have been able to deliver another aircraft to their growing fleet.”

The government is also awaiting delivery of a second new Islander, which is scheduled to arrive in 2021. Dates will be confirmed closer to the time, due to the ongoing pandemic.