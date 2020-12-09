“Quantum of the Seas” returns to port due to suspected Covid-19 case

Royal Caribbean last week resumed three- and four-night Ocean Getaway cruises as part of a safe cruising pilot program announced in October

Royal Caribbean cruise ship “Quantum of the Seas” has turned back on day three of a four-day cruise to nowhere due to a suspected Covid-19 case on board. The ship’s captain made an announcement over the public announcement system at about 2.45am on Wednesday, informing guests to remain in their rooms and adding that the ship would arrive in Singapore by about 8am.

The “Quantum of the Seas” can serve approximately 2,000 guests at full capacity during the pandemic, half of its usual of over 4,000 passengers. Pandemic safety measures include a reduced 50% capacity and pre-boarding testing for passengers.

Mask wearing is mandatory and passengers must have the Trace Together mobile application or token on their person at all times. The “Quantum of the Seas” has a hospital on board, complete with a PCR testing laboratory and intensive care units equipped with ventilators, where Covid-19 cases can be isolated and treated.