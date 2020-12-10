Falklands Covid-19 swabbing reached 4,746, according to latest data

Since the last update there have been no further positive test results and currently there are no positive cases throughout the whole of the Falkland Islands

The Falkland Islands on Wednesday reported an update on Covid 19 swabbing which have reached 4,746, and no positive cases throughout the Islands. Because of the national Bank Holiday on Tuesday 8 December, Falklands' weekly Covid-19 swabbing update was published Wednesday, and update results are as follows.

Total number of swab tests taken and processed to date: 4,746

Total number of swabs taken but not yet tested: 44

Total number of positive test results since 3 April 2020: 17

Number of current positive test results within the Islands: 0

Since the last update there have been no further positive test results and currently there are no positive cases throughout the whole of the Falkland Islands. The next weekly update is scheduled for Tuesday 15 December 2020. The Falkland Islands .0population according to the latest census stands at some 3,600 residents.