Argentina lockdown until 8 January

24th Thursday, December 2020 - 08:46 UTC Full article

Only two airports in the country will be authorized for international travel, Ezeiza and San Fernando, both servicing the Buenos Aires capital area.

Argentina established new requirements for entering and leaving the country, starting on Friday through January 8, the Interior Ministry said in a statement issued on Wednesday, in a bid to rein in the coronavirus.

The requirements will include the presentation of a negative coronavirus test and the completion of a mandatory 7-day quarantine, the ministry said.

The lockdown applies to neighboring countries, Chile, Bolivia, Brazil and Uruguay, plus Italy, Denmark, Netherlands, Australia and the United Kingdom.

The latest data from the Ministry of Health reveal 1,555,279 cases of coronavirus in Argentina, with 42,254 deaths from the disease and 1,379,726 people who have recovered.