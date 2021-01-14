Argentina's jiggers begin the squid season on Saturday

Argentina's squid season takes off next Saturday, Jan 16, south of parallel 44, according to the Federal Fisheries Council. The decision follows a technical-scientific report from the country's research institute, Inidep, which emphasized that jiggers can begin operating on the Spring Spawning Stock, (SDV), and avoiding the South Patagonic Stock.

SDV is located between parallels 44 and 48 South, west of meridian 62. Argentina's state of the art latest research vessel, “Victor Angeslecu” was responsible for a scientific cruise and will continue monitoring catches, biological samples and the overall situation of the fisheries.

However the Council of Argentine fishing companies, CEPA and the Chamber of the Argentine fishing industry, CAIPA, had requested the opening of the squid season be advanced to Jan 10. But the Chamber of Fishing and Freezer vessels from Argentina, CAPECA, and the Chamber of Argentine Jiggers, CAPA had requested the date be put back of January 17.

Finally the Federal Fisheries Council opted for 16 Jan. Apparently the Council believes that an early beginning will avoid part of the squid migrating outside of the Argentine EEZ.

In December “Victor Angeslecu” spent two weeks assessing the squid spawning stock between parallels 44 and 46° 30, and meridians, 61 to 64°30. The scientific research cruise was a joint effort by the private sector involved in the squid industry and the Fisheries Under Secretariat.