Argentina reports the first case of Britain's coronavirus variant

18th Monday, January 2021 - 09:21 UTC Full article

The new variant was detected in a traveler who arrived asymptomatic in Argentina from Germany at the end of December 2020,

Argentina confirmed on Saturday the first case in the country of a new coronavirus variant that was first identified in Britain and appears to be more contagious.

The new variant was detected in a traveler who arrived asymptomatic in Argentina from Germany at the end of December 2020, Argentina's Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Roberto Salvarezza wrote on Twitter.

Salvarezza said that the Inter-institutional Genomics Project of SARS-CoV-2 under his ministry first detected the traveler's entry into the country and that studies carried out at Ezeiza International Airport determined the presence of SARS-CoV-2 antigens, with a laboratory later confirming the presence of the variant.

Argentina had registered 1,799.243 COVID-19 cases and 45,407 deaths as of Sunday. The latest data, from Sunday indicated 7,269 contagions and 112 deaths.

With an exponential growth in confirmed cases in recent weeks, the Argentine government has extended preventive and mandatory social distancing measures to Jan. 31.