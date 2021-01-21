South American leaders congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

21st Thursday, January 2021 - 09:29 UTC

Leaders of South America congratulated and celebrated the new United States administration on Wednesday as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were officially inaugurated.

Ecuadoran President Lenin Moreno called it “a great day” for the US. “Democracy triumphs, respect for the will of the people prevails, and those principles are strengthened in all the nations of the region,” he said on Twitter.

He wished “much success” to the new president and vice president and said, “May God bless your administration.”

Chile's President Sebastian Piñera wished the “best” for Biden.

“His Administration will have the mission of healing the soul of the country and strengthening civic friendship,” Piñera tweeted. “The commitment to democracy, freedom and human rights recognizes no borders.”

President Ivan Duque of Colombian published a congratulation tweet where he wished success for the new administration.

“We highlight their message of union and reiterate what has been a historical, bipartisan and bicameral relationship, which is increasingly strong, with common objectives,” said Duque.

Meanwhile, Paraguayan leader Marito Abdo Benitez voiced support for the Biden-Harris government and said: “Paraguay and the United States will always continue to raise the flag of democracy together.”

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro tweeted he was ready to “work for the prosperity of our nations” after Biden's inauguration.

“I greet Joe Biden as the 46th President of the USA. The Brazil-United States relationship is long, solid and based on high values, such as the defense of democracy and individual freedoms. I remain committed and ready to work for the prosperity of our nations and the well-being of our citizens,” said Bolsonaro on Twitter.

“To mark this date, I addressed a letter to the President of the USA, Joe Biden, congratulating him on his inauguration and explaining my vision of an excellent future for the Brazil-USA partnership,” he wrote.

Argentine president Alberto Fernandez, following on a spat with its foreign ministry, after congratulating president Biden and Kamala Harris, as the US first woman vice-president tweeted, “I'm sure that in this new stage links between our countries will strengthen. I wish both of you the best of luck”.

In effect the Argentine foreign ministry, led by Felipe Solá, first published, and later erased, a rather aggressive message saying “we congratulate the US people, president Joe Biden and vice-president Kamara Harris. Argentina wishes to strengthen relations and that multilateral bodies are respected. It also hopes that there is no betting on the disunion of our nations, as happened in the previous stage”