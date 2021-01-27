Maersk appoints commercial director for Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay

27th Wednesday, January 2021 - 09:00 UTC Full article

Douglas Piagentini has already worked in different areas, such as information technology and freight forwarding, in automotive, retail, pharmaceutical, and consumer markets

A.P.Moller-Maersk announced the arrival of Douglas Piagentini as its new commercial director for the East Coast of Latin America made up of Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay.

With more than 15 years of experience in the Logistics sector, Piagentini takes over as Commercial Director for ECSA at Maersk, after having served as commercial director of Ceva Logistics. The new Director has already worked in different areas, such as information technology and freight forwarding, in automotive, retail, pharmaceutical, and consumer markets.

Piagentini has a degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in Foreign Trade from Universidade Metodista de São Paulo and an MBA in Corporate Strategy from Business School São Paulo (BSP).

“We are positioned for growth in 2021. We launched air freight services in January and we see opportunities to strengthen our presence in land logistics to offer intelligent and personalized supply chains to our customers across Brazil,” said Douglas Piagentini.