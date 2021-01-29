Uruguayan skipper leads female rowers across the Atlantic in the Talisker Whisky Challenge

29th Friday, January 2021 - 08:12 UTC

The main aim of The Bristol Gulls was to complete a sustainable crossing; reducing plastic consumption in and around the boat. Photo: Atlantic Campaigns/Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge

Skipper of The Bristol Gulls – Sofia Deambrosi has now become the first person ever from Uruguay to row any ocean!

All-female four-boat, The Bristol Gulls, including for the first time a Uruguayan skipper, raced into English Harbour, Antigua, completing this year’s Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge on the 27th January 2021.

The four fanatic rowers – Sofia Deambrosis, Phoebe Wright, Sarah Hunt & Lorna Carter - who all dreamt of completing this challenge, made it a reality finishing the 3,000-mile rowing race in 46 days, 7 hours, 50 minutes.

The main aim and objective of The Bristol Gulls was to complete a sustainable crossing; reducing plastic consumption in and around the boat and encouraging a safe and healthy relationship with our waters on all scales.

Even their Ocean Rowing Boat was build using Eco Friendly and sustainable means and methods.

The Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge is a race with purpose - an inspirational event, which draws out the wild spirit in everyday people to achieve extraordinary things. This year’s challenge, which is taking place under strict COVID-19 protocols, saw rowers set off from La Gomera, Spain on 12th December, spending at least 30 days at sea and rowing relentlessly in 2-hour shift patterns.

This year’s fleet experienced variable weather conditions from strong swells to days of very little wind. Despite this, spirits remained high for The Bristol Gulls who will remember for a lifetime.