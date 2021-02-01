Bolivia will be among the first to benefit from WHO's Covax vaccine program

Bolivia will receive almost one million doses “as a donation”, 92,430 from the U.S. Pfizer and 900,000 from the Anglo-Swedish AstraZeneca.

The United Nations mission in Bolivia celebrated the fact that this country will be one of the first to receive vaccines from the multilateral Covax system, promoted by the World Health Organization (WHO) to guarantee access to these drugs in the world's poorest countries.

In its communiqué, the mission detailed that Bolivia will receive almost one million doses “as a donation,” 92,430 from the U.S. company Pfizer and 900,000 from the Anglo-Swedish company AstraZeneca, according to the text released to the press.

Other countries in the region that will have this priority access in the coming weeks will be Colombia, Peru, and El Salvador, it added.

This week, Bolivia received its first batch of 20,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V.

The delivery arrived together with the third batch of vaccines brought by Argentina from Moscow in an Aerolineas Argentinas plane last Thursday.

On Saturday night, the Government announced that the country added 2,005 new infections and 51 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 215,397 and 10,330, respectively.