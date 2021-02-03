“Captain Tom” leaves us his message, “always remember, tomorrow will be a good day”

While in lockdown, Moore decided to raise £1,000 (€1,140) for the country's health care workers by walking 100 laps in his backyard

Tom Moore, better known as “Captain Tom” died from COVID-19 on Tuesday morning, his family said. The 100-year-old World War II veteran became popular in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

While in lockdown, Moore decided to raise £1,000 (€1,140) for the country's health care workers by walking 100 laps in his backyard. The gesture went viral and donations poured in from Britain and around the world.

Moore eventually raised £33 million and became an overnight sensation, and was featured in newspapers and TV interviews.

Moore's family announced his death on Twitter. “The last year of our father's life was nothing short of remarkable. He was rejuvenated and experienced things he'd only ever dreamed of,'' the family statement said.

Moore had been fighting prostate and skin cancer over the last five years, according to his relatives. He was not vaccinated against COVID-19 due to the medications he was taking.

Captain Tom amused and inspired his fans during the early phase of the lockdown with videos of his walks. ”Please always remember, tomorrow will be a good day,'“ he said during one of his walks. The words became something of a catchphrase.

Moore was honored with a military guard when he finished his 100th lap on April 16 last year. Later, on his birthday, two World War II-era fighter planes flew overhead in tribute. In July, he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth.

The Queen will send a private message of condolence to the family, Buckingham Palace has said. ”Her thoughts are with the family, recognizing the inspiration he provided for the whole nation and others across the world,“ said a statement.

”He became not just a national inspiration but a beacon of hope for the world,” said UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. By Tuesday night, several monuments around the country had been lit in honor of Moore, including Wembley Stadium, the London Eye and Piccadilly Circus.