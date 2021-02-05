Falklands-Munich, Lufthansa completes record-breaking flight

Yesterday at 1:24 pm the crew of the Lufthansa record-breaking flight received a very warm “welcome back” upon their return in Germany. After landing at Munich Airport, the Airbus A350-900 was greeted by the fire department with a water salute.
The Lufthansa crew was welcomed by Stefan Kreuzpaintner, Lufthansa Chief Commercial Officer & Hub Manager Munich, along with the CEO of the airport, Jost Lammers.
Last Sunday, 31 January, the 16-member crew led by Flight Captain Rolf Uzat departed on the longest nonstop flight in the history of Lufthansa. The flight time from Hamburg to the Mount Pleasant military base on the Falkland Islands took exactly 15:26 hours for the 13,700-kilometer route.
Yesterday’s return flight was another record-breaker: The Airbus A350-900 “Braun-schweig” completed the 13,400-kilometer route in 14:03 hours.
In the history of Munich Airport, this was the first aircraft to ever land after operating such a long distance without having a stopover. On board today’s special flight were 40 passengers from the crew of the research vessel “Polarstern”, who flew back home on behalf of the Alfred Wegener Institute, Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research (AWI) in Bremerhaven (Germany).
Because the hygiene requirements for this flight were extremely strict, this round-trip will go down in the history of Lufthansa: The passengers and crew were required to quarantine for two weeks before this flight in a hotel in Bremerhaven. The entire duty trip took a total of 20 days for the crew; no other crew had recently completed more duty days coherently.
The little guys deep in the south atlantic once again played an historical part in being the gateway to Antartica.Posted 7 hours ago +4
Hosting this german planned non stop flight to bring scientists to catch their research ship Poletstern already waiting at here on the islands for them.
Then they repeated this event by returning non stop back to Germany .
This was a political win for the islands proving that the Falkland islands is still the major gateway to the Antartic.
But most importantly we were chosen over our nearest neighbour because our administration have managed a very well run covid 19 campaign making us the safest place to conduct this venture.
Very proud to have Germany choose this little remote place as an important hub and looking forward to their return when they will bring the scientist's back home again in a couple of months time.
Argentina has not been to happy about this event taking place given their stance of blocking our islands from commercial business.
They have a lit to learn about us islanders who as we can prove time and again we have what it takes to run our own affairs.
Congratulations to everyone who made this first historic flight from germany possible. From the best little country in the world.
What is most interesting from my point of view is:Posted 3 hours ago 0
1. How much will it cost per passenger on a regular Lufthansa route flight from Europe to The British Falkland Islands?
2.Will it be possible to establish one such?