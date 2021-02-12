Falklands' vaccination program: Friday morning session for remaining over 50s

12th Friday, February 2021 - 08:37 UTC Full article

FIDF Hall which has been converted into a vaccination center (Photo FIDF)

The Falkland Islands government is inviting all those over 50, and would like to be vaccinated against Covid-19, and have not already attended the vaccination program, please come to the FIDF Hall between 9am and 11.30am this Friday 12 February morning.

FIG asked that if an elegible citizen do not feel that he cannot come if you have not received an individual letter of invitation as these were ONLY sent to those UNDER the age of 50 who were eligible for vaccination (due to their health or occupation).

”If you are over 50 and will be in the Falklands for long enough to receive a second dose of the vaccine (approximately six weeks from now) then we will offer you a vaccination. If you have already advised us that you are away, unwell or in quarantine then please do not worry as we will be in touch to arrange a catch-up vaccination for you in due course,” FIG said.

Since the reception of 3,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from the United Kingdom, FIG has enacted the first phase of the Covid-19 vaccination program over the week of February 8.

From February 8 to February 12 the Falkland Islands Defense Force (FIDF) Hall has been converted into a vaccination centre where the goal was to vaccinate all those aged 50 years of age or over; health and social care workers; those age 16 and above of moderate to high risk; and other at risk frontline workers.