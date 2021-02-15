Argos Pereira retained in Montevideo: 28 crew members tested Covid-19 positive

15th Monday, February 2021 - 08:47 UTC Full article

Argos Pereira entered Montevideo last Thursday, supposedly “clean” of Covid-19, but a few hours later a crew member showed symptoms of the sickness

Uruguayan sanitary authorities immediately ordered the swabbing of all the crew, and that is when 28 mild cases of Covid 19 were detected, Aldo Braida said

Red Ensign flagged trawler Argos Pereira which was heading for the Falkland Islands squid season, has been retained in the port of Montevideo after 28 of its 54 crew members tested positive to Covid-19, despite having complied with the expected protocols in the high seas before docking for bunkering in the Uruguayan capital.

Argos Pereira entered Montevideo last Thursday, supposedly “clean” of Covid-19, but a few hours later a crew member showed symptoms of the sickness, Uruguayan sanitary authorities immediately ordered the swabbing of all the crew. That is when 28 mild cases of Covid-19 were detected, according to Aldo Braida, the president of the Uruguayan Foreign fishing vessels chamber.

The situation is now under the monitoring of the Uruguayan Health ministry, Navy, and port authorities, and Braida revealed that thirteen crew members who tested negative have been quarantined in a hotel in Montevideo, while the infected members and officers remain quarantined on board.

Argos Pereira is now docked in an isolated wharf. Of the 28 infected, only one presented severe symptoms but on Sunday his condition had improved significantly, according to the official release.

The fishing vessel, which was heading for the Falklands' squid season, according to Uruguayan authorities will remain in Montevideo until all crew members test negative, following several swabbing tests.

The Foreign fishing vessels chamber, CAPE, pointed out that Argos Pereira had left Las Palmas in the Canary Islands, on January 28, where all 54 PCR tests proved negative. Before entering Montevideo, during three days in the high seas, the vessel complied with the protocol of body temperature testing every eight hours.

There is a second trawler, Venturer, which remains retained in Salvador de Bahia, north of Brazil following several positive cases on board.