Argos Pereira retained in Montevideo: 28 crew members tested Covid-19 positive

Red Ensign flagged trawler Argos Pereira which was heading for the Falkland Islands squid season, has been retained in the port of Montevideo after 28 of its 54 crew members tested positive to Covid-19, despite having complied with the expected protocols in the high seas before docking for bunkering in the Uruguayan capital.
Argos Pereira entered Montevideo last Thursday, supposedly “clean” of Covid-19, but a few hours later a crew member showed symptoms of the sickness, Uruguayan sanitary authorities immediately ordered the swabbing of all the crew. That is when 28 mild cases of Covid-19 were detected, according to Aldo Braida, the president of the Uruguayan Foreign fishing vessels chamber.
The situation is now under the monitoring of the Uruguayan Health ministry, Navy, and port authorities, and Braida revealed that thirteen crew members who tested negative have been quarantined in a hotel in Montevideo, while the infected members and officers remain quarantined on board.
Argos Pereira is now docked in an isolated wharf. Of the 28 infected, only one presented severe symptoms but on Sunday his condition had improved significantly, according to the official release.
The fishing vessel, which was heading for the Falklands' squid season, according to Uruguayan authorities will remain in Montevideo until all crew members test negative, following several swabbing tests.
The Foreign fishing vessels chamber, CAPE, pointed out that Argos Pereira had left Las Palmas in the Canary Islands, on January 28, where all 54 PCR tests proved negative. Before entering Montevideo, during three days in the high seas, the vessel complied with the protocol of body temperature testing every eight hours.
There is a second trawler, Venturer, which remains retained in Salvador de Bahia, north of Brazil following several positive cases on board.
Commenting for this story is now closed.
If you have a Facebook account, become a fan and comment on our Facebook Page!
Oh dear. I THINK you are making things up once again. Island Sky is here for a reason and its nothing to do with Covid 19 ;) . What a silly Argie you are making up stories chuckle chuckle.Feb 15th, 2021 - 04:53 pm +1
3 vessels out a fleet of around 40 trawlers, I think its going pretty well considering how easily the virus spreads and for moving almost 1 thousand people around the world.
Maybe mind your own business....... capisce?
haha they are not stranded in Vigo, theyare heading south and almost in the islands silly Argie. Season starts in a few weeksFeb 15th, 2021 - 05:21 pm +1
Yep, Jiggers so far Covid free.
You hinted at Island Sky having Covid. Nothing to do with that. Its here for a perfectly normal reason chuckle chuckle.
Seems you like to invent stories and not do any research chuckle chuckle
Now get your facts right
CAPISCE?
1) No vessel is being held in Vigo. Any till there are waiting for the season to start. Loligo fleet heading southFeb 15th, 2021 - 06:45 pm +1
2) No big deal. Only 3 vessels
3) Nope, nothing to do with fuel. Nothing to do with oil. Guess again Argie
Now. Get your facts right.
Capisce?